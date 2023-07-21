Road closures to know for Beyoncé at Soldier Field, other Chicago weekend events

With summer in Chicago in full swing, several big events scheduled for this weekend are expected to bring big crowds and increased traffic to parts of the city, Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said.

Here's a look at what's happening in Chicago this weekend, and road closures and traffic to expect.

Pitchfork Music Festival

In preparation for Pitchfork Music Festival, which runs Friday through Sunday at Union Park, five street closures will be in effect with rideshare drop-offs contained to one location.

The following closures will be in effect near Union Park:

50 – 200 N Ashland Ave (East side of street)

1501 – 1550 W Randolph St

1550 – 1600 W Washington Blvd

1550 – 1600 W Warren Blvd

1400 – 1600 W Lake St (South side of street)

For public transit, attendees are advised to take the Green or Pink Lines and exit at the Ashland station, with the #9 Ashland bus also providing direct service to the event.

Rideshare drop-offs will be restricted to Ogden Avenue between Carroll Avenue and Randolph Street, with no pick-ups or drop-offs allowed on Lake Street.

Beyoncé at Soldier Field

Beyoncé's highly anticipated Soldier Field concerts are slated for this weekend, with increased traffic anticipated near the venue on both Saturday and Sunday.

Both concerts will begin at 7 p.m., with parking lots opening at 3 p.m. and gates opening at 5 p.m.

Those taking public transportation can access Soldier Field by walking east from the Roosevelt station on the Green, Orange and Red Lines, with five bus routes also offering service to the venue:

#3 King

#4 Cottage Grove

#12 Roosevelt

#130 Museum Campus

#146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express

Additionally, South Shore Line service has been extended for the Beyoncé concerts, with SSL trains utilizing Metra's 18th Street stop.

Other weekend events

All weekend

Taste of Lincoln Avenue, with live music, food, arts vendors and more.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 1:20 p.m.

Saturday

Disability Pride Parade: the parade steps off at 11 a.m. at 401 S. Plymouth Court, west on Van Buren, north on Dearborn to Daley Plaza for post parade festivities.

Navy Pier Fireworks at 10 p.m.