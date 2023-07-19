CTA extends operations for Beyoncé Concert at United Center

Queen Bey will be performing this Saturday and Sunday at the United Center as part of her Renaissance World Tour.

The Chicago Transit Authority is preparing for the concert and large crowds by operating its #19 United Center Express buses for Beyoncé's 7:30 p.m. July 22 concert.

The #19 buses will begin their trips south on Michigan Avenue from Chicago Avenue at 5:30 p.m., with buses running approximately every 12 minutes until the last bus leaves the intersection of Michigan and Chicago at 7 p.m.

Buses on this line will also operate for one hour after the concert ends, and will be available on the north side of the United Center, eastbound at the intersection of Madison Street and Wood Street near Gate 3, running nearly every 15 minutes.