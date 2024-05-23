Memorial Day weekend is nearly here and there will no shortage of things to do and ways to enjoy the long holiday weekend - no matter the weather -- in Chicago.

As you look to plan your Memorial Day weekend in and around Chicago, here's a roundup of events taking place, what to know if you plan to head to the beach and more.

Chicago's N. Lake Shore

Chicago Beaches Open

According to the Chicago Park District, beaches will open for the first time on Friday, and will remain open daily through the Labor Day holiday.

Additional security measures will be put into place once the summer swimming season begins, according to the park district.

Starting Friday, a beach mobile unit with six prominently marked vehicles and security officers in bright yellow will be visible along the lakefront.

According to the the park district, swim conditions are updated each day around 11 a.m. "based on weather and surf conditions, and around 1:30 pm based on water quality conditions."

"Flags may be updated throughout the day as needed," the park district said.

Several beaches are currently closed due to erosion, including Fargo Beach, Howard Beach, Juneway Beach, and Rogers Beach. More information can be found on the park district website.

Beachgoers are reminded that there is no smoking or alcohol consumption allowed on beaches. No dogs are allowed except at designated dog-friendly beaches, and residents are not to feed birds or wildlife.

Here's how to check the water temperature at Lake Michigan.

Memorial Day Things to Do

Festivals, flea markets, farmers markets, food and more will be on display this Memorial Day weekend in Chicago. Here's a glimpse into some of the events planned across the city and suburbs.

Sueños Music Festival

The Latin music festival brings reggaeton and Latin artists from across the globe to Chicago. This year's lineup includes Rauw Alejandro, Young Miko, Bizarrap and more, the fest takes place Saturday and Sunday in Grant Park. The event also features a number afterparties and other events. The full lineup can be found here.

Passes are currently on sale and begin at $310.

Randolph Street Market

The fan-favorite Randolph Street Market, a curated, vintage and antique market takes place Saturday and Sunday and includes more than 200 vendors.

Tickets are required and begin at $12. The market takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at 1341 W. Randolph St.

Farmers markets

Chicago Farmers Market season kicked into high gear Thursday as the Daley Plaza Farmers Market opened to the public -- and that's not the only market opening this week.

Already the Division Street Farmers Market was underway on Saturdays and coming up next is the return of the Maxwell Street Market in its original home.

According to officials, the market will be back on Maxwell Street for the first time since 1994, taking place on the final Sunday of each month during the summer.

According to officials, the first market will take place on May 26, and will take place on the last Sunday of each month, with the exception of the Sept. 1 event.

The market takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Maxwell Street between South Halsted Street and South Union Avenue and on South Union Avenue between West Rochford Street and West Liberty Street.

Belmont-Sheffield Music Festival

The 39th annual Belmont-Sheffield Music Fest is know for highlighting national tribute bands and local entertainers. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Navy Pier Fireworks

The iconic fireworks displays at Navy Pier will make their return this Memorial Day weekend, with the biweekly shows set to last throughout the summer.

The fireworks take place at 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Here's a full list of other events taking place.

Giant Bounce House in Orland Park

The "ultimate bounce hour experience" is coming to Orland Square this weekend. Beginning Saturday and continuing through June 9, the Bounce the City Tour will bring an immersive bouncing obstacle course and several other supersized bounce houses for "all kinds of inflatable fun for every age."

See below for tickets:

Bluey X Camp

Everyone’s favorite Australian cattle dog will be coming to Chicago, as the immersive “Bluey x Camp” experience will make its debut.

The experience, which will be located at 647 W. North Ave. in the Old Town neighborhood, will give fans of “Bluey” a chance to experience a real-life version of the Heeler’s home, as well as a meet-and-greet with Bluey and her sister Bingo.

According to the website, all tickets will allow visitors a one-hour experience in a 5,000-square foot recreation of Bluey’s house. Attendees will be able to play all of Bluey’s favorite games, including “Keepy Uppy” and many more.

More information, including on “low-sensory experience” times and other special events, can be found on the attraction website.

Mayfestiversary

Dovetail Brewery and Begyle Brewing joining forces for Mayfestiversary, an annual street fest to benefit a neighborhood food pantry, The Friendship Center. The event takes place both Saturday and Sunday between Begyle and Dovetail, at the corner of Ravenswood and Belle Plaine Avenue in the Ravenswood Corridor.

WingOut Chicago

For wing aficionado’s or first timers, WingOut Chicago is the ultimate chicken wing block party. Pre-sold tickets are sold out, but the fest is accepting walkups at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event is located at Wrigleyville’s Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark Street.

Mole De Mayo Festival

Mole de Mayo is the only outdoor mole cook-off event celebrating Latino culture and Mexican cuisine. The event takes place Friday through Sunday and is located on 18th Street, between Morgan and Halsted in the city's Pilsen neighborhood.

Gaming Festival: Combo Breaker

Combo Breaker, an annual gaming festival dedicated to competitive fighting games, will take over the Schaumburg Convention Center this weekend. The event takes pale from Friday to Sunday at 1551 Thoreau Dr N. in Schaumburg.

Balkan Music Night

Balkan Music Night on Friday celebrates Balkan and Klezmer music, with Fugu Dugu, Cloud Farmers and Vox Maris. Head to Reggies Comedy Shack at 2105 S. State St. in Chicago to enjoy the festivities.

Concert: Gregory Porter with special guest Terisa Griffin

Jazz vocalist, songwriter and musician Gregory Porter brings his smooth sounds to the Chicago area, along with Chicago singer Terisa Griffin. Listen in on Friday at the Venue at Horseshoe Hammond, located at 777 Casino Center Dr. in Hammond, Indiana.