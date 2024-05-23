Chicago's iconic Daley Plaza Farmers Market opens for 2024 season

Chicago Farmers Market season officially kicks off Thursday as the Daley Plaza Farmers Market opens to the public.

According to the City of Chicago, its the city's longest running farmers market.

The market takes place every Thursday beginning May 23 through Oct. 24, according to officials. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., with vendors selling products ranging from pastries to coffee, to honey, to olive oil and more.

For many of the vendors, the market is the start to growing season.

"We're picking cherry tomatoes from our greenhouse," Steve Freeman of Nichols Farm and Orchard said Thursday morning, adding that their stand also has cucumbers, pickles, green onions, celery, radishes, asparagus and more.

"Heirloom tomatoes are some of the most popular items we grow," Nichols continued. "Strawberries are something people go crazy for, and the season just started this week."

More information about Chicago's citywide Farmers Markets can be found here.