Things to do around the Chicago area this weekend

Looking for something to do as the holiday season hits fever pitch? There are plenty of activities around the Chicago area to choose from this weekend.

Jane Lynch's ‘A Swingin' Little Christmas’

WHAT: Old school harmonies mixed with a little humor! Comedians Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery, and Tim Davis bring their hit holiday show 'A Singin’ Little Christmas' back to Steppenwolf Theatre for six shows.

WHERE: 1650 N. Halsted St. Chicago, IL

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 12 - Sunday, Dec. 15

‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’

WHAT: 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' offers a fresh spin on a holiday classic, with legendary MC Kurtis Blow, combining hip-hop dance with Tchaikovsky's timeless score.

WHERE: CIBC Theatre, 18 W Monroe St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Runs thru Sunday, Dec. 15

A Latin American Christmas

WHAT: The Newberry Consort presents its popular Latin American Christmas program, which features music of Guatemala, Chile, Mexico, and beyond, happens Sunday afternoon at the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen.

WHERE: National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W 19th St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4pm

‘Irving Berlin's White Christmas’

WHAT: Celebrate this magical time of year with one of the most cherished stories, 'Irving Berlin's White Christmas', featuring all the hits you and your family remember.

WHERE: Marriott Theater, 10 Marriott Dr, Lincolnshire, IL

WHEN: Runs thru Sunday, Dec. 29

Chicago Tap Allstars’ ‘Winter Wonderland’

WHAT: Chicago Tap Allstars' Winter Wonderland includes M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Chicago Tap Theatre and some of Chicago’s finest independent tap dancers.

WHERE: Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S Martin Luther King Dr, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 14, 1pm

Concert: Uniting Voices Chicago- 'Songs of the Season'

WHAT: Enjoy 'Songs of the Season' with Uniting Voices Chicago, featuring high schoolers and neighborhood choir singers.

WHERE: Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph, Chicago, IL,

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 14, 7pm

Concert: West Point School of Music- 'Pan is Beautiful'

WHAT: Celebrating Caribbean culture with The Epic Steel Orchestra at their winter concert, 'Pan is Beautiful' featuring students from West Point School of Music

WHERE: Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E 60th St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 13, 7pm

Concert: 'A Very Countess Christmas'

WHAT: Countess Luann, best known as an original cast member of the Bravo reality television series The Real Housewives of New York City, brings her show, 'A Very Countess Christmas' to Chicago for three shows.

WHERE: Park West, 322 W Armitage Ave, Chicago IL

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 13 - Sunday, Dec. 15

Concert: Jennifer Hudson's 'A Gift of Love: An Intimate Live Experience

WHAT: Chicago native Jennifer Hudson, the youngest female EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) winner in history, brings her holiday concert, 'A Gift of Love: an Intimate Live Experience' home to Chicago.

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N State St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m.

Concert: Gregory Porter

WHAT: R & B crooner Gregory Porter, known for his soulful jazz music and unmistakable baritone voice, brings his holiday tour to Chicago.

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N State St, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m.