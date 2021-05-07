top baby names

These Were the Top Baby Names in 2020, Study Shows

Liam and Olivia topped the list once again

For the second year in a show, the Social Security Administration found the same top three baby names in 2020 as in 2019, with several new names on the rise.

For girls, Olivia, Emma and Ava topped the list, according to the study. Meanwhile, Liam, Noah and Oliver kept the highest spots for boy names.

Here are the top 10 names for boys and girls in 2020:

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Ava
  4. Charlotte
  5. Sophia
  6. Amelia
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Harper

Boys

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. William
  6. James
  7. Benjamin
  8. Lucas
  9. Henry
  10. Alexander

Out of both lists combined, the only two names that changed from a year prior were Henry and Alexander, which just beat out the names Mason and Ethan for a top 10 spot.

According to Social Security, the name Henry has been steadily rising in popularity over the years, with its last appearance on the Top 10 list in 1910.

Another list of names showed the top five fastest rising names in 2020, focusing on the impacts of pop-culture on name trends, a release said. These were the results:

Girls

  1. Avayah
  2. Denisse
  3. Jianna
  4. Capri
  5. Rosalia

Boys

  1. Zyair
  2. Jaxtyn
  3. Jakobe
  4. Kylo
  5. Aziel

Social Security began compiling baby names in 1997, including names dating back to 1880, according to a release. Social Security America became a major source for reporting as parents would provide the baby name when applying for the newborn's Social Security card.

For the full list of baby names, click here.

