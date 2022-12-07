These Graphs Show Just How Dramatically Different This Flu Season is Right Now

Flu hospitalizations have already risen to their highest level in a decade as health experts warn of an early spike, but how does this season really compare to previous years?

New graphs from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show a dramatic look at just how unusual this flu season is so far.

This year, nearly the entire country is listed at a "high" or "very high" level, with a few exceptions, data through the week of Nov. 26 shows.

When looking at the last six years for flu, Chicago's Department of Public Health said data showed levels across the country remained relatively low for cases through the same time period.

The department said it's "unusual to see such early and significant flu activity."

Flu cases in the U.S. are on a rapid incline in recent weeks, according to the CDC. COVID cases are also climbing quickly, including in Illinois, and cases of RSV have been ravaging health care systems for several weeks.

Dr. Sharon Welbel of Cook County Health told NBC Chicago CDC charts are showing breathtaking increases in flu cases in recent weeks.

"It is straight up right now for influenza, and I don't know when it's going to peak," she said.

The situation is troubling in nearly the whole country, with 47 states listed in either the "high" or "very high" category when it comes to respiratory illnesses, according to CDC data.

In parts of the Southern Hemisphere, including Australia, the flu season was especially problematic for children, and while 14 children have died of flu nationwide so far this season, doctors fear that the numbers could rise.

"The thing that hurts me as a pediatrician is when we see kids get hospitalized, and when we see them die from vaccine-preventable diseases," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said.

The director for the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said during a call with reporters Monday that the agency is "actively looking into" whether or not flu and RSV levels should be added to its guidance.

"In the meantime, what I do want to say is one may not wait for CDC action in order to put a mask on," Walensky said.

Experts encouraged anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated for both flu and COVID as the holiday season ramps up.