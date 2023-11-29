These are the restaurants at Midway Airport's revamped Central Market food court

A revamped food court at Midway International Airport features "a mix of new and existing brands with diverse ownership teams" and caps off the "final major phase" of the Chicago airport's $400 million modernization program.

The renovated Central Market reopened Wednesday morning at the intersection of concourses A and B.

"The new concessions in Midway’s reopened Central Market are not just world-class amenities to enhance the passenger experience for Chicagoans and visitors alike,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson in a statement. “These improvements are an investment in our City’s communities, creating jobs on the Southwest Side for young people and mid-career professionals while connecting local businesses and entrepreneurs with one of our region’s biggest economic engines.”

Here are the food and beverage spots passengers can expect at Midway's food court:

Connie’s Pizza

America’s Dog and Burger

White Sox Bar and Grill

M Burger

Beecher’s Handmade Cheese

Dunkin’

Reilly’s Daughter

Retail locations include:

Evolve

Tumi

MAC/Jo Malone

O'Hare International Airport has recently seen the opening of several new restaurants, including Chick-fil-A, Protein Kitchen + Bar, and an outpost of popular Chicago restaurant The Dearborn.