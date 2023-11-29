Midway Airport

These are the restaurants at Midway Airport's revamped Central Market food court

Midway Airport's newly renovated Central Market food court reopened Wednesday

A revamped food court at Midway International Airport features "a mix of new and existing brands with diverse ownership teams" and caps off the "final major phase" of the Chicago airport's $400 million modernization program.

The renovated Central Market reopened Wednesday morning at the intersection of concourses A and B.

"The new concessions in Midway’s reopened Central Market are not just world-class amenities to enhance the passenger experience for Chicagoans and visitors alike,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson in a statement. “These improvements are an investment in our City’s communities, creating jobs on the Southwest Side for young people and mid-career professionals while connecting local businesses and entrepreneurs with one of our region’s biggest economic engines.” 

Here are the food and beverage spots passengers can expect at Midway's food court:

  • Connie’s Pizza  
  • America’s Dog and Burger 
  • White Sox Bar and Grill  
  • M Burger  
  • Beecher’s Handmade Cheese  
  • Dunkin’ 
  • Reilly’s Daughter 

Retail locations include: 

  • Evolve 
  • Tumi 
  • MAC/Jo Malone

O'Hare International Airport has recently seen the opening of several new restaurants, including Chick-fil-A, Protein Kitchen + Bar, and an outpost of popular Chicago restaurant The Dearborn.

