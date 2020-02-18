Donald Trump

These Are the Commutations Granted By President Trump

After months of speculation, President Donald Trump announced imprisoned ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich's sentence has been commuted.

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he has commuted the sentence of ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. Here's a look at the president's other commutations.

December 20, 2017

Sholom Rubashkin
Offense: Bank fraud (14 counts); false statements and reports to a bank (24 counts); wire fraud (14 counts); mail fraud (nine counts); money laundering and aiding and abetting (10 counts); willful violation of order of Secretary of Agriculture and aiding and abetting (15 counts) (Northern District of Iowa)
Sentence: 324 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $26,852,152.51 restitution (June 22, 2010)

June 6, 2018

Alice Marie Johnson
Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine; attempted possession of 12 kilograms of cocaine with intent to deliver; attempted possession of 9 kilograms of cocaine with intent to distribute; attempted possession of 75 kilograms of cocaine with intent to distribute; attempted possession of 10 kilograms of cocaine with intent to distribute; conspiracy to commit money laundering; money laundering; structuring monetary transactions (Western District of Tennessee)
Sentence: Life imprisonment; 5 years' supervised release (March 21, 1997)

July 10, 2018

Dwight Lincoln Hammond
Offense: Use of fire to damage and destroy property of the United States (District of Oregon)
Sentence: 3 months' imprisonment; 3 years' supervised release; amended to 60 months' imprisonment on October 7, 2015 (October 30, 2012)

Steven Dwight Hammond
Offense: Use of fire to damage and destroy property of the United States (two counts) (District of Oregon)
Sentence: 12 months and one day's imprisonment; 3 years' supervised release; amended to 60 months' imprisonment on October 7, 2015 (October 30, 2012)

July 29, 2019

Theodore E. Suhl
Offense: Aiding and abetting honest services wire fraud (two counts); aiding and abetting bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds; aiding and abetting Travel Act (Eastern District of Arkansas)
Sentence: 84 months' imprisonment; three years' supervised release; $200,000 fine (October 27, 2016)

Ronen Nahmani
Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and controlled substance analogues (Southern District of Florida)
Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; three years' supervised release (October 9, 2015)

Rod Blagojevich
