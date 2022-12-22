These Are the 13 Most Important Things to Have in Your Car if You Have to Be Out in This Winter Storm

Winter has arrived, and it's bellowing out its presence with a severe storm that is set to sweep across the Chicago area.

In the face of the severe weather, Illinois State Police have stressed that drivers should minimize non-essential travel unless it is "absolutely necessary."

Forecasters predict "white out" conditions, "zero visibility" and nearly impossible travel conditions in the days leading up to the Christmas holiday. According to the National Weather Service, cold temperatures could lead to ice on rivers, with road conditions and visibility quickly becoming dangerous.

If you must travel, you should pack an emergency kit before hitting the road, according to Illinois Department of Transportation, AAA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The organizations advise drivers to keep the following essentials in their cars:

Jumper cables

Flares or reflectors

Flashlight with fresh batteries

Windshield washer fluid

Ice scraper, snow brush and shovel

Traction material

Bag of abrasive material, such as sand, salt or cat litter

Compass and maps

Cell phone, along with a portable charger

Items to stay warm, including blankets, gloves, hats, boots and more

Non-perishable food

Water

First-aid kit

Drivers are also encouraged to check road conditions before heading out. The tollway offered additional tips, advising drivers to be sure all vehicle tires are properly inflated and their gas tank is at least half full to to avoid gas line freeze-up.

In the forthcoming conditions, "getting stranded can be deadly," the National Weather Service said.

If you do get stranded and experience a life-threatening emergency, 911 is the number to call, IDOT said. However, another number you can call for help is *999. According IDOT, that number will bring callers into a call center where Emergency Traffic Patrol or "Minute Men" can be dispatched.

And while life-long Chicagoans are intimately familiar with snow and ice, it's all about reminders, IDOT says.

"If you are traveling on the road and it's snowing, give yourself extra room," IDOT said. "Go slower than you think you have to go. It's not so much driving through the snow, it's more about being able to stop it it. Even with small amount of snow on the ground, its going to be a challenge because of the wind."