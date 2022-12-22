chicago snowstorm

Track Snow, Winds and Temps Live as Winter Storm Moves Into Chicago Area

A winter storm warning is in effect across the Chicago area and with snow beginning to develop in some locations, conditions are expected to "rapidly" deteriorate.

The NBC 5 Storm Team is tracking conditions across the area live in the above video stream, offering a current look at everything from snowfall totals to wind speeds to plummeting temperatures. Check to see what's happening in your area by watching above. These images will continue to cycle through and will update periodically as the situation unfolds.

For a look specifically at the snow as it makes its way in, check the interactive radar below. (Full forecast here.)

