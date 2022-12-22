A winter storm has set its sights on the Chicago area, leading to thousands of flight cancellations, school closures and the early end to a number of festivities ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as -35 degrees and potentially measurable snow will make for dangerous conditions.

Here's a look at the latest on the storm and what's happening around the area. Live updates below:

McHenry County Government Offices Closing

McHenry County government offices will close at noon on Thursday, a press release said, sue do "life-threatening winter storm conditions." According to officials, offices will remain closed Friday as well.

A winter storm warning for McHenry county as well as other western counties in the Chicago area went into effect Thursday at 9 am.

The warning will go into effect for other parts of the Chicago area at noon.

Secretary of States Offices, Drivers License Facilities to Close Early

Due to travel warnings and hazardous road conditions issued by both the National Weather Service and the Illinois State Police, "all Secretary of State offices and Driver Services facilities will be closed at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22," a release from the state says.

Secretary of State offices and facilities will reopen after the holiday weekend on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Shedd Aquarium Closing Early

The Shedd Aquarium has announced it will close at 2 p.m. Thursday due to "inclement weather."

"Any guests impacted by this early closure will be emailed with options to rebook their tickets for another day," a press release from the aquarium said.

Winter Storm Warning Begins for Some Counties

Several Chicago-area counties are now under a winter storm warning, which began at 9 a.m. Those counties include: McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy.

The warning will take effect in Lake, DuPage, Kankakee, Cook and Will counties in Illinois at noon and in Lake, Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana starting at 3 p.m. CT.

It will remain in effect across the area until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Porter County, Indiana will see a blizzard warning beginning at 3 p.m. CT Thursday and continuing until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Chicago-Area Schools Announce Closures

A number of schools in the Chicago area announced closures Thursday due to the impending winter storm.

Morton Grove School District 69 in Skokie said its schools would be closed Thursday "due to the Winter Storm Warning currently issued for the Chicagoland area that predicts hazardous travel conditions for Thursday afternoon during our school dismissal times"

Fairview School District 72 said because of hazardous travel conditions expected Thursday afternoon, its schools would also be closed.

Dozens of other schools across the area have announced closures or switches to e-learning. For a full list click here.

More Than 740 Chicago Flights Canceled Ahead of Winter Storm

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, approximately 2.9 million travelers are expected to pass through O'Hare and Midway International Airports between Dec. 21 and Jan. 2.

"We have 500 staff members who are ready to work 24/7, and 350 pieces of snow removing equipment," said Karen Pride, a spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Aviation said. "Lots of salt and lots of de-icer for the roadways. The airlines are prepared to de-ice their aircraft."

Although the airports preparations are underway, FlyChicago.com as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday reports more than 740 flights in and out of O'Hare International and Midway Airports have already been canceled due to weather impacts in the Midwest and across the country.

See the latest updates here.

Christkindlemarkt, Lincoln Park Zoo, Planetarium

The winter storm has sparked a flurry of closures for businesses, including major holiday attractions like the Christkindlmarket and Gallagher Way's Winterland.

Adler Planetarium announced closures will be in effect due "forecasted snowy and blizzard-like weather conditions, along with dangerously cold temperatures." To keep staff and potential visitors home, the planetarium said it will be closed Friday and Saturday.

Weather conditions have also prompted the Christkindlmarket to shift its hours of operation for all three of its locations, two of which are set to cap their seasonal run this week. The marketplaces in Chicago and Aurora will close early at 4 p.m. Thursday. This will be the last day visitors can stop by the sites in 2022. The front in Wrigleyville will not operate at all Thursday.

Lincoln Park Zoo and its popular holiday light show, ZooLights, will not operate Friday.

The Latest on Timing of Upcoming Winter Storm

Latest forecast models show snow and blowing snow may result in "white- out conditions" that lead to zero visibility at times, making travel "extremely difficult." As dangerous temperatures plummet from 30 degrees to 16 degrees and wind chills as low as 25 to 35 degrees below-zero move in Thursday afternoon, roads are expected to become quickly iced-over.

A preview of what’s to come this evening in #Chicago



33° at 8am.

It’ll feel like -30° by 11pm.



Snow, too…@nbcchicago https://t.co/B6ZeMAB1pV — Paul Deanno (@PaulDeannoNBC5) December 22, 2022

Conditions for frostbite are expected, and power outages are also a possibility, thanks to wind gusts up to 50 miles-per-hour.

And although the latest snow total predictions remain between three and six inches, with most of it occurring Thursday afternoon and into the evening, the combination of "gusty winds, and plummeting temperatures will make travel conditions treacherous from Thursday afternoon onward," the NWS says.