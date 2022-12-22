‘Getting Stranded Can Be Deadly': Here's Who to Call If You Get Stuck or Stranded on Icy Chicago Roads

There's no stopping it now: a powerful winter storm with below-zero wind chill temperatures, 'white-out' conditions, snow and winds over 50 miles-per-hour is barreling towards the Chicago area, with the worst conditions expected to come Thursday evening through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

At that time, possible blizzard conditions will make travel -- be it driving down the street or taking a road trip -- "difficult to impossible," and even "life-threatening" at times, an NWS alert said.

Live Storm Updates: Secretary of State Offices Announce Early Closure; More Than 700 Flights Canceled

Between Dec 23 and Jan. 2, AAA expects 113 million Americans -- 5.8 million in Illinois alone -- to travel 50 miles or more. During the 11-day holiday period, AAA expects to rescue 899,000 stranded motorists. And although predicted storm snow totals remain low, at between two and six inches, bone-chilling cold and high winds can still make for dangerous driving conditions.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"Getting stranded can be deadly," the National Weather Service says.

.Periods of whiteout (blizzard) conditions likely later today thru Fri. night, especially in open areas. North-south roads most susceptible to blizzard conditions & drifts due to strong west-NW winds. With -30 to -40 wind chills, getting stranded can be deadly! #ILwx #INwx (3/6) pic.twitter.com/pLN8HkYhaS — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 22, 2022

In a bulletin sent out Wednesday, the Illinois State Police stressed that drivers "should staff off the roadways for the next couple of days" unless travel is "absolutely necessary."

"If travel is absolutely necessary, allow enough time for travel and remain focused on the hazardous road conditions. Slow down AND move over for those vehicles stranded on the side of the road and for those emergency vehicles and personnel assisting them," the message read.

The message comes as forecasters predict "white out" conditions, "zero visibility" and nearly impossible travel conditions in the days leading up to the Christmas holiday. According to the NWS, cold temperatures could lead to ice on rivers, with an increasing threat of flooding caused by river ice jams.

"Dress accordingly," a spokesperson from the Illinois Department of Transportation said. "Make sure your car is ready for the weather, that you have a full tank of gas, windshield wiper fluid and a fully charged cell phone."

"If you're traveling alone, make sure someone is aware you are going to be on the road, and what your route is."

"If you are on the side of the road, your car is going to get really cold really fast," IDOT said. "Get those extra blankets. It may take extra time for those patrols."

If you do get stranded and you are experiencing a life threatening emergency, 911 is the number to call, IDOT said. However, another number you can call for help is *999. According IDOT, that number will bring callers into a call center where Emergency Traffic Patrol or "Minute Men" can be dispatched.

And while life-long Chicagoans are intimately familiar with snow and ice, it's all about reminders, IDOT says.

"If you are traveling on the road and it's snowing, give yourself extra room," IDOT says. Go slower than you think you have to go. It's not so much driving through the snow, it's more about being able to stop it it. Even with small amount of snow on the ground, its going to be a challenge because of the wind."