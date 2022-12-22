More Than 500 Chicago Flights Canceled As Winter Storm Warning With Icy Roads, ‘White-Out' Conditions Goes Into Effect

Whether you're hitting the road for a car trip out of town, catching a Christmas flight at O'Hare or Midway International Airports or just heading to work for the day, a powerful winter storm with wind chills of 30 degrees below zero, wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles-per-hour, blowing snow and potentially "white-out" conditions set to hit the Chicago area Thursday afternoon is likely to impact your travel plans.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning will go into effect at noon Thursday through Saturday morning for the entire Chicago area, stretching as far south as Kankakee, as far west as Naperville and as far north as Waukegan.

In some western suburbs, including Crystal Lake, McHenry, Woodstock, Ottawa and Elgin, the warning will go into effect even earlier, beginning at 9 a.m.

Latest forecast models show snow and blowing snow may result in "white- out conditions" that lead to zero visibility at times, making travel "extremely difficult." As dangerously temperatures plummet from 30 degrees to 16 degrees and wind chills as low as 25 to 35 degrees below zero move in Thursday afternoon, roads are expected to become quickly iced-over.

Conditions for frostbite are expected, and power outages are also a possibility, thanks to wind gusts up to 50 miles-per-hour.

And although the latest snow total predictions remain between three and six inches, with most of it occurring Thursday afternoon and into the evening, the combination of "gusty winds, and plummeting temperatures will make travel conditions treacherous from Thursday afternoon onward," the NWS says.

The bottom line, the Illinois State Police warns, stay off the roads "for the next couple of days" unless travel is "absolutely necessary."

"If travel is absolutely necessary, allow enough time for travel and remain focused on the hazardous road conditions," the ISP said. "Slow down AND move over for those vehicles stranded on the side of the road and for those emergency vehicles and personnel assisting them," the message read.

From driving down the street to the grocery store or driving to the airport to catch a flight out of town, here's a breakdown of what to know if you're planning to travel at all.

Flight Cancellations at O'Hare, Midway

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, approximately 2.9 million travelers are expected to pass through O'Hare and Midway International Airports between Dec. 21 and Jan. 2.

"We have 500 staff members who are ready to work 24/7, and 350 pieces of snow removing equipment," said Karen Pride, a spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Aviation said. "Lots of salt and lots of de-icer for the roadways. The airlines are prepared to de-ice their aircraft."

Although the airports preparations are underway, FlyChicago.com as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday reports more than 500 flights in and out of O'Hare International and Midway Airports have already been canceled due to weather impacts in the Midwest and across the country.

"If you go to the airport and the flight keeps getting delayed and then canceled, all those seats that were going to be taken for a few days later are going to be gone," said travel influencer John DiScala, who runs the travel website Johnny Jet.

"I would be proactive," DiScala said. "Get on it now; save yourself a miserable experience. Stay warm. Stay home or in your hotel, then travel."

As of Thursday morning, several major carriers offered changes to certain itineraries for no fee. Note that passengers may need to re-book by a certain date in order to have change fees waived. Here's a breakdown:

American Airlines: No change fee for scheduled flights between Dec. 21 and Dec. 23

No change fee for scheduled flights between Dec. 21 and Dec. 23 Southwest Airlines: No change fee for scheduled flights between Dec. 21 and Dec. 26.

No change fee for scheduled flights between Dec. 21 and Dec. 26. United Airlines: No change fee for scheduled flights between Dec 22 and Dec. 25

No change fee for scheduled flights between Dec 22 and Dec. 25 Delta Airlines: No change fee for scheduled flights between Dec. 21 and Dec. 25

No change fee for scheduled flights between Dec. 21 and Dec. 25 Jet Blue: No change fee for scheduled flights between Dec. 21 and Dec. 23

No change fee for scheduled flights between Dec. 21 and Dec. 23 Frontier Airlines: No change fee for scheduled flights between Dec. 21 and Dec. 24

"If [airlines] are offering you a travel waiver where they will change your ticket for free, no charge, and put you on a couple of days later after the storm, get on it now while there are still seats available, if there are still seats available" DiScala said.

Who To Call For Help If You're Stranded On the Road

Driving may not provide much relief, especially as canceled flights may put more motorists on the road.

AAA expects 113 million Americans -- 5.8 million in Illinois alone -- to travel 50 miles or more between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, but with several inches of snow, bone-chilling cold and high winds expected, roadways in the Midwest could be heavily-impacted.

According to the National Weather Service, Thursday evening through Friday is predicted to be the worst day to hit the road, with possible blizzard conditions making travel "difficult to impossible."

During the 11-day holiday period, AAA expects to rescue 899,000 stranded motorists. Make sure you have an emergency kit in your car, including jumper cables, a first-aid kit, a portable phone charger, an ice scraper, extra warm clothes along with water and snacks, AAA recommends.

And while the snow isn't expected to continue all weekend, dangerously cold temperatures are expected to remain, thanks to bitterly cold temperatures and even lower wind chill readings. According to the NWS, cold temperatures could lead to ice on rivers, with an increasing threat of flooding caused by river ice jams.

"Dress accordingly," a spokesperson from the Illinois Department of Transportation said. "Make sure your car is ready for the weather, that you have a full tank of gas, windshield wiper fluid and a fully charged cell phone."

"If you're traveling alone, make sure someone is aware you are going to be on the road, and what your route is."

According to IDOT, motorists who do get stranded or need help on the roads can dial *999 for emergency roadside assistance.

"If you are on the side of the road, your car is going to get really cold really fast," IDOT said. "Get those extra blankets. It may take extra time for those patrols."