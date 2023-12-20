These 3 suburban ‘Home Alone' pop-ups will help you get your iconic Christmas movie fix

They may not be able to check if your toothbrush is approved by the American Dental Association, but these suburban "Home Alone" pop-ups will certainly be able to provide you the nostalgia you're looking for.

The iconic 1990 Christmas movie, which was filmed in Winnetka and in other Chicago area locations, has drawn a cult following of fans who not only love to re-watch the movie at the holidays, but re-live it in some ways, too.

In some instances, that means fans visiting the home and snapping pictures outside. In others, it means stopping by a local business that has transformed into a scene from the movie.

Here are three suburban "Home Alone" pop-ups to visit this holiday season.

"Little Nero's Pizza" at Easy Street Pizza in Park Ridge

"Little Nero's Pizza," the pizza parlor made famous in the holiday classic "Home Alone," might not be an actual restaurant. But thanks to a suburban business, it's being brought to life — at least temporarily.

Located at 711 Devon Ave. in Park Ridge, Easy Street Pizza has been transformed into a "Little Nero's Pizza" pop-up through the end of the year, according to a post on its Facebook page.

While the regular menu is still available, you can indulge in "Home Alone"-themed dishes, like Kevin's Fried Chicken Mac and Cheese and toasted ravioli, among others.

The "Home Alone" theme doesn't stop there, either.

Seasonal cocktails include the "Wet Bandits Hot Chocolate" and "Uncle Frank," which consists of whiskey, brown sugar simple syrup, black walnut bitters, plus an orange peel and cranberry.

If you opt for pizza, their cheesy pies will be served up fresh in a special "Little Nero's Pizza" box, complete with the fictitious establishment's slogan, "No fiddlin' around."

Orders can be placed through the restaurant's website, by calling 847-823-4422 or by visiting in person.

According to the post, the pop-up shop will be active for the entire month of December.

Home Alone pop-up at Towne & Oak in Winnetka

The Hubbard Woods pop-up, back for its third year, is a little less than a mile from the actual "Home Alone" house located at 671 Lincoln Ave. in Winnetka.

While the pop-up does include a menu item of "Kevin's Mac N' Cheese," its the décor featuring scenes the movie that keeps customers coming back each year.

"We now receive phone calls every year asking when the décor will go up," Towne & Oak owner Elaina Vazquez said.

From the iconic front entryway staircase, to "wanted" posters of the Wet Bandits, to map of Kevin's battle plan, the café's pop-up goes all out.

According to Bratcher, the decorations at Towne & Oak, located at 921 Green Bay Rd., will be up through Dec. 31.

Home Alone pop-up at Cortland's Garage in Arlington Heights

From decorations, to movie quotes, to a full pop-up bar menu of items like "The Fuller," the iconic Christmas movie is in full swing at Courtland's Garage.

According to a Facebook post, the bar, at 1 N. Vail Ave. in Arlington Heights, has a full "Home Alone pop up bar" menu, with food as well as specialty drinks with titles like "Uncle Frank," "The Tarantula," "The Wet Bandit" and "The South Bend Shovel Slayer."

Courtland's Garage website indicates that reservations at the pop-up bar are available for parties of eight or more. The pop-up will be up through the end of December, the bar's Facebook page said.