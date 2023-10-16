These 2 Chicago hotels landed top-10 spots among world's best, Condé Nast says

Just days after being named the Best Big City in the U.S., Chicago is well-represented in a new ranking of the best hotels in the world, with four hotels landing among the top-50 on Earth.

Two of those hotels in fact landed in the top-10 in the Readers’ Choice Awards, published in recent days by Condé Nast Traveler.

The Peninsula Chicago narrowly earned bragging rights over one of its Windy City competitors, ranking No. 9 according to the publication. The hotel’s pool on the 19th floor earned special recognition.

“You could easily spend all day there in unperturbed bliss – block off a whole day to alternate between spa treatments and dips in the pool,” the ranking says.

The rooftop bar at LondonHouse has some of the best views in the city, leading Condé Nast to rank it at No. 10.

“LondonHouse Chcago is all about the views,” the publication says. “The gold coffered ceiling of the ground floor lobby makes a stunning first impression, but the best rooms – the Vista rooms – are in a glass addition featuring floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the river and the bridges that vault over it.”

Two other Chicago hotels also hit the top-50, including the Waldorf Astoria at No. 21 and the Four Seasons in the No. 49 spot.

Colony Palms Hotel in Palm Springs earned the top spot in the ranking, followed by The Venetian in Las Vegas. Washington D.C.’s InterContinental The Willard checked in at No. 3.