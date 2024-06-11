There will be no Ribfest in Naperville this year: Reports

A popular suburban rib festival which typically takes place in summer will not be held in 2024, according to reports.

According to an article from the Chicago Tribune, Ribfest will not take place this year. The Tribune confirmed the news with the event's organizer, the Exchange Club of Naperville.

In a report from the Daily Herald, Emy Trotz, president of the Exchange Club of Naperville, said the event had not been planned or scheduled for 2024.

The Exchange Club of Naperville did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

This year would have marked the iconic summertime festival's 35th year. Typically held in Naperville over the Fourth of July weekend, the event in 2022 was moved to the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. In 2022, the festival was held in June, and in 2023, it was held in September, according to the event website.

In 2023, the festival also implemented a $5 entry fee, the website said.

In 2021 and 2020, Ribfest was canceled due to the COVID pandemic, organizers said at the time.