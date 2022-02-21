Ribfest Announces New Date, Move from Naperville to DuPage County Fairgrounds

Ribfest, the iconic summertime festival that became a Naperville staple over the decades, has found a new home - the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

And it won't take place over Fourth of July weekend as usual.

The Exchange Club of Naperville, which puts on the annual event, announced Monday it will instead begin earlier than years past. The 33rd Annual Ribfest will take place over Father's Day Weekend - from June 17 to June 20.

The new venue, organizers said, will give visitors plenty of space to enjoy the carnival, award-winning barbecue and a family fun area, according to the event's website. No entry fee will be required to visit those spots.

However, a dedicated entertainment area, which will feature artists each day, will require a ticket purchase.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Ribfest was cancelled the past two years.

It was supposed to be held in Naperville last year, but the uncertainty over COVID regulations forced organizers to cancel the event for a second year in a row.