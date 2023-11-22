Thanksgiving

The ultimate Thanksgiving and Black Friday guide: What to know about the parade, store openings and closures

Get ready, get set and go for the ultimate Thanksgiving and Black Friday bender

By Kim Jao

BLACK FRIDAY
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Holiday stress is imminent with Thanksgiving and Black Friday on the horizon.

For many, the next few days can be a worrisome balancing act of preparing meals, hosting parties, attending the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade and navigating the flurry of Black Friday shoppers.

With some busy days ahead, here's what you need to know about planning your holiday weekend in the Chicago area:

When is the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

For its 89th year, the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade will return to downtown Chicago on Nov. 23, with its holiday tradition of entertaining families. The event celebrates Thanksgiving with a three-hour procession of giant balloons, marching bands, dancers and more.

The parade will kick off with live entertainment and performances from 8 to 9 a.m., and is expected to last until around 11 a.m., according to organizers.

Which restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving? Which are open?

Closed for Thanksgiving

  • Cheesecake Factory
  • Chili’s
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill
  • IHOP
  • Little Caesars
  • Lou Malnati’s
  • Olive Garden
  • Panera Bread
  • Popeye’s (Few select locations will be open. Learn more here)
  • Taco Bell

Open for Thanksgiving

  • Applebee’s
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Cracker Barrel
  • Denny’s
  • Fogo de Chão
  • Golden Corral
  • Maggiano’s
  • McDonald’s
  • Red Lobster
  • White Castle

Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?

  • Aldi
  • Costco
  • Walmart
  • Target
  • Trader Joe's
  • Sam's Club
  • Walgreens

What time do malls open on Black Friday?

Local

Ed Burke Trial 1 hour ago

Ed Burke's defense grills Burger King mogul as federal corruption trial continues

illinois news 2 hours ago

Here's when, where the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make stops in Illinois

Gurnee Mills

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

White Oaks Mall  

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Oakbrook Center

Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Orland Square

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Woodfield Mall

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Westfield Old Orchard

Black Friday hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

900 Michigan

Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Block 37

Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fox Valley Mall

Black Friday hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Thanksgiving
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us