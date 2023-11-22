The ultimate Thanksgiving and Black Friday guide: What to know about the parade, store openings and closures

Holiday stress is imminent with Thanksgiving and Black Friday on the horizon.
For many, the next few days can be a worrisome balancing act of preparing meals, hosting parties, attending the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade and navigating the flurry of Black Friday shoppers.
With some busy days ahead, here's what you need to know about planning your holiday weekend in the Chicago area:
When is the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade?
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
For its 89th year, the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade will return to downtown Chicago on Nov. 23, with its holiday tradition of entertaining families. The event celebrates Thanksgiving with a three-hour procession of giant balloons, marching bands, dancers and more.
The parade will kick off with live entertainment and performances from 8 to 9 a.m., and is expected to last until around 11 a.m., according to organizers.
Which restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving? Which are open?
Closed for Thanksgiving
- Cheesecake Factory
- Chili’s
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- IHOP
- Little Caesars
- Lou Malnati’s
- Olive Garden
- Panera Bread
- Popeye’s (Few select locations will be open. Learn more here)
- Taco Bell
Open for Thanksgiving
- Applebee’s
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Cracker Barrel
- Denny’s
- Fogo de Chão
- Golden Corral
- Maggiano’s
- McDonald’s
- Red Lobster
- White Castle
Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?
- Aldi
- Costco
- Walmart
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- Sam's Club
- Walgreens
What time do malls open on Black Friday?
Local
Gurnee Mills
Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
White Oaks Mall
Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Oakbrook Center
Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Orland Square
Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Woodfield Mall
Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Westfield Old Orchard
Black Friday hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
900 Michigan
Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Block 37
Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Fox Valley Mall
Black Friday hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.