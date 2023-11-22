The ultimate Thanksgiving and Black Friday guide: What to know about the parade, store openings and closures

Holiday stress is imminent with Thanksgiving and Black Friday on the horizon.

For many, the next few days can be a worrisome balancing act of preparing meals, hosting parties, attending the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade and navigating the flurry of Black Friday shoppers.

With some busy days ahead, here's what you need to know about planning your holiday weekend in the Chicago area:

When is the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

For its 89th year, the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade will return to downtown Chicago on Nov. 23, with its holiday tradition of entertaining families. The event celebrates Thanksgiving with a three-hour procession of giant balloons, marching bands, dancers and more.

The parade will kick off with live entertainment and performances from 8 to 9 a.m., and is expected to last until around 11 a.m., according to organizers.

Which restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving? Which are open?

Closed for Thanksgiving

Cheesecake Factory

Chili’s

Chipotle Mexican Grill

IHOP

Little Caesars

Lou Malnati’s

Olive Garden

Panera Bread

Popeye’s (Few select locations will be open. Learn more here)

Taco Bell

Open for Thanksgiving

Applebee’s

Buffalo Wild Wings

Cracker Barrel

Denny’s

Fogo de Chão

Golden Corral

Maggiano’s

McDonald’s

Red Lobster

White Castle

Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?

Aldi

Costco

Walmart

Target

Trader Joe's

Sam's Club

Walgreens

What time do malls open on Black Friday?

Gurnee Mills

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

White Oaks Mall

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Oakbrook Center

Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Orland Square

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Woodfield Mall

Black Friday hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Westfield Old Orchard

Black Friday hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

900 Michigan

Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Block 37

Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fox Valley Mall

Black Friday hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.