The nation's 3 best school districts are in the Chicago area: new ranking

A popular school and neighborhood review website on Monday released its list of the 2025 Best School Districts in America, and three Chicago-area school districts claimed the top spots.

Niche compiled rankings of more than 11,000 school districts nationwide by combining user input — ratings from current students, alumni and parents — with data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources, facilities, extracurricular activities and more, according to the website.

In the first, second and third spots, respectively, were: Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125 in Lincolnshire, Glenbrook High School District 225 in Glenview and Evanston Township High School District No. 202 in Evanston.

The three previously mentioned districts weren't the only local ones to make the top 25.

Township High School District No. 113 in Highland Park was ranked No. 9, while Hinsdale Township High School District No. 86 placed 12th on the list. The final two local spots in the top 25 were Community High School District 128 in Vernon Hills at No. 16 and Township High School District No. 211 in Palatine, which took the 18th spot.

Along with best school districts, niche also released lists of the best private and public schools.