Legendary rock band The Eagles have added six more dates to what they're calling the "The Long Goodbye" final tour, and Chicago is now on the docket.

"Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed," the band said in an initial tour announcement. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle."

The Eagles in July announced their "The Long Goodbye" tour, saying the farewell tour was in its "planning stages," with only 13 cities on the list. The band also noted that more schedules and dates could be announced as the tour continued.

"The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand," the band said at the time.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to Wednesday's announcement from Live Nation, all original Eagles band members -- Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmitt, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey -- will perform "as many shows in each market as their audience demands."

Steeley Dan will also join the group on the tour, Live Nation said.

"The tour is expected to continue into 2025," the announcement added.

According to Live Nation, tickets for the newly-added shows are set to go on pre-sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 1. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 3, Live Nation said.

The band's full tour is below, with the new dates, including the stop in Chicago, highlighted in bold:

Sept. 7 -- Madison Square Garden, New York

Sept. 11 -- TD Garden, Boston

Sept. 16 -- Prudential Center, Newark

Sept. 20 --- UBS Arena, Balmont Park

Oct. 5 -- Ball Arena, Denver

Oct. 9 -- Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Oct. 13 -- Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Oct. 17 -- Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

Nov. 2 -- State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Nov. 7 -- Spectrum Arena, Charlotte

Nov. 9 -- PNC Arena, Raleigh

Nov. 14 -- Rupp Arena, Lexington

Nov. 17 -- Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Jan. 19 -- Footprint Center, Phoenix

Feb. 2 -- Moody Center, Austin

Feb. 16 -- Toyota Center, Houston

Mar. 1 -- Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL

Mar. 8 -- United Center, Chicago

Mar. 13 -- Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

The Eagles earned six GRAMMY awards and were inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. The band's "Greatest Hits 1971-1977" is the best-selling album in history, and the band's "Hotel California" album is the third-best selling U.S. album in history, Live Nation said.