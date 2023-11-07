The Eagles add 2nd Chicago show to ‘The Long Goodbye' tour due to ‘overwhelming demand'

The Eagles aren't just coming to Chicago one of these nights -- they're now stopping in the United Center for two nights as part of their "The Long Goodbye" farewell tour, a press release said.

The second Chicago date is among a slew of additional cities and dates the legendary rock band vowed to add, "depending on demand."

"We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful," a statement from the band said, as part of their initial tour announcement. "Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set."

The Eagles are currently scheduled to stop at the United Center in Chicago on March 8 and 9. Additional dates were also added to shows in Phoenix, Austin and Toronto, the release said, with hotel and show ticket packages available for the Chicago and Phoenix shows.

According to Live Nation, the tour, with special guest Steely Dan, is expected to continue into 2025, with all original Eagles band members -- Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmitt, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey -- performing "as many shows in each market as their audience demands."

According to Live Nation, tickets for the newly-added Chicago shows are currently on sale. General public onsale for the additional dates in Phoenix, Austin and Toronto will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 10.

The band's full tour is below, with the newest dates highlighted in bold:

Sept. 7 -- Madison Square Garden, New York

Sept. 11 -- TD Garden, Boston

Sept. 16 -- Prudential Center, Newark

Sept. 20 --- UBS Arena, Balmont Park

Oct. 5 -- Ball Arena, Denver

Oct. 9 -- Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Oct. 13 -- Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Oct. 17 -- Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

Nov. 2 -- State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Nov. 7 -- Spectrum Arena, Charlotte

Nov. 9 -- PNC Arena, Raleigh

Nov. 14 -- Rupp Arena, Lexington

Nov. 17 -- Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Jan. 19, Jan. 20 -- Footprint Center, Phoenix

Feb. 2, 3 -- Moody Center, Austin

Feb. 16 -- Toyota Center, Houston

Mar. 1, 2 -- Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL

Mar. 8, 9 -- United Center, Chicago

Mar. 13, 14 -- Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

The Eagles earned six GRAMMY awards and were inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. The band's "Greatest Hits 1971-1977" is the best-selling album in history, and the band's "Hotel California" album is the third-best selling U.S. album in history, Live Nation said.