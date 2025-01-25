Texas-based Buc-ee's reveals plans for Wisconsin store

Buc-ee's, an iconic Texas-based convenience store and gas station chain known for their expansive interiors and unique product offerings, will be coming to Wisconsin.

The proposed store would boast over 73,000 square feet of retail space and would be located in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, a suburb of Milwaukee located approximately 78 miles from Chicago.

The chain, while based in Texas, currently operates stores in Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Colorado and Missouri.

Wisconsin is among 10 states that Buc-ee's has new locations planned for.

The fan-favorite travel center chain has received nationwide recognition for its beef jerky bars, snacks such as Beaver Nuggets and the "cleanest restrooms in America."

“We are thrilled to welcome Buc-ee’s to Oak Creek, as they choose our growing city for their first-completed store in Wisconsin along the critical I-94 corridor,” Oak Creek Mayor Dan Bukiewicz said in a release. "“This exciting development not only strengthens our position as a key hub for travelers but also brings new opportunities for local businesses and residents. We look forward to seeing the positive impact Buc-ee’s will have on our community.”

The store would feature 120 gas pumps and EV charging, the release said. The store is anticipated to open in early 2027, marking the "first Buc-ee's to be built in the state."

In 2023, the chain previously announced a proposed site in DeForest, Wisconsin, approximately 16 miles north of Madison. Earlier this year, reports say the plans had been delayed.

“Buc-ee’s is excited to have the opportunity of adding Oak Creek to our expansion into Wisconsin," Stan Beard, Jr., Buc-ee’s Director of Real Estate and Development, said in the release. "We have plan submittals, commission approvals and final city council decisions to be made before we can put a shovel in the ground, and that process officially begins with the January 28 Plan Commission meeting. The folks of Oak Creek have been a pleasure to work with, and we look forward to partnering with them for many years to come.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

A City Plan Commission meeting is scheduled for next week, the release said, followed by public hearings, Oak Creek officials said.