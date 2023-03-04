A popular southern mega convenience store chain known for its massive locations, beef jerky bar, brisket and plentiful drink options, is branching into Wisconsin.

Buc-ee's, which was founded in Texas in 1982, but now operates more than 40 locations, mainly in Texas, has planned a new travel center in the village of DeForest, about 16 miles north of Madison. The location would be situated near Interstate 39/90/94, serving drivers traveling to and from the Wisconsin Dells, Stevens Point and Eau Claire.

The proposed travel center would include a 73,000-square-footbuilding, 120 fueling stations under two large canopies and a total of 613 parking spaces, with 20 specifically for electric vehicle charging, according to documents submitted to DeForest's Planning and Zoning Commission obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal.

Buc-ee's has expanded outside of Texas in recent years, opening locations in Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina and elsewhere. The Wisconsin location, however, will be the first in the Midwest, prompting questions about if the region will see more of Buc-ee's in the future.