Temperatures to slowly rise with periods of snow expected Wednesday

Though temperatures are expected to rise from dangerously low levels, below freezing conditions will stick around for the next few days

By NBC Chicago Staff

After a few days of dangerously cold temperatures in the Chicago area, the mercury will finally begin to slowly rise on Wednesday - though it comes with sporadic snowfall as well.

There won't be an immediate reprieve from bone-chilling cold however, with increasing winds after midnight leading to wind chill readings likely well below zero on Wednesday morning.

Between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., wind chills of -13 degrees in Chicago to as low as -18 degrees in Valparaiso.

Snowfall is likely to begin in the morning hours in areas north of Interstate 88 and last into the evening, with accumulating snow of up to an inch possible.

In areas south of Interstate 88, snow will likely begin in the late afternoon and continue into the night, though accumulation values are expected to be similar.

Though significant accumulation is not expected, the frigid ground temperatures are expected to lead to slippery travel conditions on untreated roadways, with reduced visibility possible as well.

Additionally, lake effect snow on Thursday is possible in northeast Porter County in Indiana, though conditions will likely stay dry in the rest of the Chicago area.

The National Weather Service also warns of ice jams and localized rapid river rises later in the week, particularly as temperatures are expected to climb back above freezing on Saturday.

