 Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5 to offer live coverage of 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade

To kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month, Telemundo Chicago - The NEW broadcasting home of the 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade - will carry the annual celebratory event LIVE on Sunday, September 15 beginning at 12 NOON CT. Featuring more than 100 floats, over 3,000 participants/volunteers, and over 400,000 attendees, The Little Village Chamber of Commerce’s annual event has grown to become one of the largest Mexican Independence Day celebrations in the nation.

This year’s parade will be carried live on Telemundo Chicago, the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel, TelemundoChicago.com, NBCChicago.com and the Telemundo Chicago/NBC Chicago apps from 12-1 p.m. CT (NOTE: the parade broadcast will continue to be carried live on the NBC 5 Chicago News streaming channel & websites/apps until 1:30 p.m.). For more information on how to view the NBC Chicago News streaming channel, please visit the following link: 24/7 Chicago News: Watch NBC 5 Right Here, Wherever You Are – NBC Chicago.

Noticiero Telemundo Chicago’s Alfonso Gutiérrez, Jessica Suárez and Raúl Delgado will be the among the featured talent covering this year’s parade. Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2020 and co-host of Telemundo’s popular national morning news and entertainment program Hoy Día, along with the network’s entertainment and celebrity lifestyle show En casa con Telemundo, will serve as the Parade Marshal.

“We are honored to once again partner with our friends at The Little Village 26th Street Area Chamber of Commerce on this very special joint venture,” said Carmen Vega, Director, Community Relations, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “Telemundo Chicago prides itself on being the voice of Chicago’s Hispanic community and we look forward to delivering expanded, live coverage of the beloved Mexican Independence Day Parade to our viewers on multiple platforms.”

The parade will step off from the iconic Little Village Arch at the intersection of 26th Street and Albany Avenue, proceeding along 26th Street before concluding at Kostner Avenue. This year’s parade will celebrate Mexican traditions and viewers & attendees alike can expect a spectacular display of vibrantly colored floats, the melodious sounds of mariachi bands, and mesmerizing folkloric dances, attracting a diverse audience, including residents, elected officials, community leaders, local businesses, entertainers, artisans, and artists.