Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5 to celebrate Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe 2024

On Wednesday, Dec. 11 and Thursday, Dec. 12, Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5 Chicago and NBCU Local Chicago digital properties will provide viewers with expanded local coverage of one of the most significant cultural and religious observances in the world: the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Featuring Noticiero Telemundo Chicago’s live, celebratory, public gathering team coverage at The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, Illinois, along with additional on-site coverage from Chicago and East Chicago, Indiana, and extensive digital/social coverage, viewers will experience the beauty and pageantry of this special annual observance like never before.

“The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe is more than just a personal pilgrimage for tens of thousands of devout Catholics, it also plays an important role in Mexican nationalism and identity,” said Sally Ramirez, Senior Vice President of News, NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago. “We are proud to present our viewers with expanded, multi-platform ‘Guadalupe’ content surrounding this very special local and international celebration of faith and heritage pride.”

Please note Telemundo Chicago and NBC 5 Chicago’s Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe 2024 content details below (all times Central Time):

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11

Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe 2024 – Live, local celebratory coverage (‘Noticiero Telemundo Chicago’ at 4pm, 4:30pm, 5pm and 10pm) – Noticiero Telemundo Chicago will deliver live team coverage of this year’s “Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe” celebrations in Illinois and Indiana with expanded on-site coverage on its afternoon and evening newscasts. Anchor Alfonso Gutiérrez, along with anchor/reporters Hernán Fratto and Jorge DeSantiago, will be live at The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, Ill. Additional remote coverage will feature Noticiero Telemundo Chicago’s Priscilla Ferreyra providing live reports from Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in East Chicago, Ind. and José González from Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in South Chicago.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12

Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe 2024 – Live, local celebratory coverage (‘Noticiero Telemundo Chicago’ at 4pm, 4:30pm and 5pm) – Noticiero Telemundo Chicago continues its extensive on-site, celebratory coverage of this year’s Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe featuring Hernán Fratto delivering live reports from The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines on all afternoon newscasts.

NOTE : Additional Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe coverage on Dec. 11 & 12 will also be featured on morning/afternoon/evening editions of NBC 5 News, which can also be viewed on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel.

EXPANDED DIGITAL / SOCIAL COVERAGE

In addition to its live linear coverage, viewers will also be able to stream Noticiero Telemundo Chicago’s live Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe broadcast coverage at TelemundoChicago.com and via the Telemundo Chicago app, Chicago’s only Spanish-language local TV app. Additional celebratory highlights coverage can be found on the station’s dedicated YouTube channel: Telemundo Chicago - YouTube.

From a social media standpoint, fans can look forward to expanded Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe “Sights & Sounds” content on the following NBCU Local Chicago social handles:

