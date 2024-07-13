Teenage swimmer rescued from Lake Michigan near Illinois Beach State Park

A teenage swimmer was rushed to an area hospital after being pulled from Lake Michigan on Friday evening at Illinois Beach State Park, authorities said.

At around 5:45 p.m., the Beach Park Fire Department responded to Illinois Beach State Park for an individual in distress, fire officials said in a news release. Firefighters arrived on scene and talked to several witnesses who indicated a 15-year-old girl was still underwater.

As a result, firefighters conducted a surface scan and deployed both swimmers and divers into the water. The swimmer was removed and rushed to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan for treatment, authorities said.

While her condition wasn't immediately clear, fire officials said the teen regained a pulse while on the way to the hospital.