The alleged drunk driver who caused a crash that killed a suburban Midlothian father and seriously injured his young daughter was traveling at 93 miles per hour seconds before impact, according to court documents.

Peter Swenson, 19, was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence in connection with Tuesday's crash in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

According to prosecutors, at around 3:08 a.m., Swenson failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Cicero Avenue and Southwest Highway and struck a car being driven by Eglin Manuel Castro Alvarez, 27, of Midlothian.

Alvarez had picked up his 7-year-old daughter from a babysitter after leaving work when the crash occurred, court documents stated. Following the collision, Alvarez was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead later that morning.

His daughter was later airlifted to Comer Children's Hospital after sustaining injuries to her spine, ribs and lungs, prosecutors said.

Video of the crash, which was captured on a witness' dash camera, showed Swenson's SUV careen into a parking lot and come to rest on top of another vehicle. The collision caused Alvarez's car to get pushed approximately 100 feet before it came to rest near the end of a strip mall.

Officers encountered Swenson on scene, who they "observed to have glassy and bloodshot eyes" and could smell alcohol on his breath, according to court records. In conversations with authorities, the 19-year-old admitted to joyriding and having at least two to three espresso martinis in the hours before the collision, prosecutors stated.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for the black box inside Swenson's vehicle, which show he was traveling 93.3 miles per hour five seconds before impact.

Swenson's blood alcohol content was revealed to be .153, which is nearly twice the legal limit.