Teen shot in popular Hamlin Park on Chicago's North Side

A teen was wounded in a shooting at a park on Chicago's North Side Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Police said the 15-year-old was at Hamlin Park in the 3000 block of North Hoyne Street just before 2:20 p.m. when he was approached by two unknown gunmen.

At least one of the gunmen opened fire, striking the teen in the back before both gunmen fled the scene.

The teen was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by area detectives.

