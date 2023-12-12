West Lawn shooting leaves teen, 65-year-old man dead

Chicago police are investigating after a teen and a 65-year-old man were killed in a shooting in the West Lawn neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the 14-year-old and the 65-year-old were standing in the 6500 block of West 61st Place at approximately 4:23 p.m. when a gray vehicle pulled up.

An occupant of that vehicle then opened fire, striking both victims, police said.

The teen was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The man was later pronounced dead, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

The Medical Examiner's office has identified the individuals killed as 14-year-old Juan Medina Jr. and 65-year-old Mario Medina.

The two victims were not known to law enforcement, authorities confirmed.

No suspects are in custody. Police say the gray vehicle fled the scene westbound on 61st Place. Area one detectives are investigating the shooting.