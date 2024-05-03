2024 Millennium Park summer film lineup, music series announced

Summer in Chicago is just around the corner -- and with it comes the popular summer film and music lineup in Millennium Park.

The city announced the lineup for its 2024 Millennium Park Summer Season, noting that its the event's 20th anniversary this year.

“Over the last 20 years, Millennium Park has become one of Chicago’s biggest cultural gems, recognized both locally and around the world for its wide breadth of programming, culture and entertainment,” Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events Commissioner Clinée Hedspeth said in the announcement. “Whether you come from one of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods or you’re one of the millions of visitors to our city each year, we’re excited by what we have in store for you in our 20th Anniversary season.”

The lineup for 2024 includes a summer film series, a summer music series and a series of summer workouts, the announcement said.

Below are the details for each.

Millennium Park summer film series

The film series runs on Tuesdays, July 16 through Aug. 20. Movies begin at 6:30 p.m. All films are shown on a 40-foot LED screen from the Pritzker stage. Guests can watch from the seating bowl or on the Great Lawn.

July 16: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and Jurassic Park (double feature starts at 6 p.m.)

July 23: Coco

July 30: Barbie

Aug. 6: American Fiction

Aug. 13: Wonka

Aug. 20: Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Millennium Park summer music series

The park's summer music series runs from July 1 through Aug. 8. It takes place Mondays and Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

July 1: Charlie Musselwhite and Ivan Singh

July 11: Buscabulla and French Police

July 15: Suen Kuti, NPR Tiny Desk Contest Winner

July 22: Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Zakir Hussain with Rakesh Chaurasia, Arooj Aftab

July 29: GZA with The Phunky Nomads and Yaya Bey

Aug. 5: Protoje and Madison McFerrin

Aug. 8: Corinne Bailey Rae, Terrace Martin with James Fauntelroy

Millennium Park summer music festivals

United Voices Chicago presents 'Paint the Town Red': May 23, 11 a.m.:

Chicago Gospel Music Festival: June 1, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Chicago House Music Festival: June 2, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Chicago Blues Festival, June 6 - 9

Grant Park Music Festival: June 12 - Aug. 17

Joffrey For All Free Performance: June 16, 5 p.m.

Experimental Sound Studio - the urban+nature sonic pavilion: July 13, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. and Aug. 15, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Chicago Jazz Festival: Aug. 29 - Sept. 1

Millennium Park summer workouts

Summer workouts take place May 18 through Aug. 31 on most Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Classes are free, 45-minutes and held on the Great Lawn.

8–8:45 a.m.: Pilates

9–9:45 a.m.: Yoga

10–10:45 a.m.: Cardio Kickboxing

11–11:45 a.m.: Zumba®

Other 2024 Millennium Park summer events

Millennium Park 20th Anniversary Weekend Celebration: July 18 - 21, featuring ¡Súbelo! Festival and more

Broadway in Chicago Free Summer Concert: Aug. 12 at 6:15 p.m.

Sandra Delgado’s La Havana Madrid: Aug. 23, 6:45 p.m.

Lyric Opera's "Sunday in the Park with Lyric": Aug. 25., 7 p.m.

Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project: Divination: The Dancing Souls of Black Folk: Aug. 24, 5:45 p.m.

Selena Tribute Concert: Sept. 6, 6 p.m.

Vocalo Presents: Summer Finale featuring Pivot Gang, Marquis Hill, KAINA and more: Sept. 20, 6 - 9 p.m.

Old Town School of Folk Music: Global Carnival: Sept. 22, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

More information about Millennium Park's 2024 summer series can be found here.