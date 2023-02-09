Teen in Custody After Entering Suburban Home, Holding Grandmother and 3 Kids at Gunpoint

A suburban teen is in custody after he allegedly held a grandmother and three children at gunpoint inside of their Park Ridge home, one of several home invasions he’s accused of undertaking.

According to police, the 17-year-old Itasca resident is facing home invasion charges in connection with the incident, which occurred Jan. 5 at a home in the 1100 block of North Lincoln.

Authorities say the suspect entered the home through an unlocked rear door, and when he got inside he encountered a grandmother and three children.

He then pulled out a weapon and demanded money from the family, who then barricaded themselves inside of a bedroom.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Similar incidents are also being investigated in several neighboring communities, including Chicago, according to Park Ridge police.

During a coordinated investigation, police were able to identify a suspect, and during the execution of a search warrant they took the suspect into custody this week.

The suspect is being held in Cook County Juvenile Detention, and a court date has not yet been set, according to police.