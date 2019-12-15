Teen Girl Fatally Shot in The Head in Little Village

A 16-year-old girl died a day after being shot in the head in Little Village on the South Side.

A passerby told detectives that they were walking on the sidewalk about 9:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Rockwell Street when they heard gunshots, Chicago police said. When the person turned around, they saw the 16-year-old girl on the ground with a gunshot wound to her head.

The girl was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the teenager as Angie Monroy, who was later pronounced dead Sunday.

Friends and family are set to host a balloon release at noon on Tuesday at Benito Juarez High School.

The case continues to be under investigation.