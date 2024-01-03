Tax season 2024: Due dates and when IRS will start accepting tax returns

For the first time in five years, income tax returns will be due on their traditional date, but that isn’t the only thing to know about filing this year.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, the due date for tax returns will fall on April 15 for the first since 2019.

In 2020, the due date for taxes was pushed back to July 15 because of the COVID pandemic, while the 2021 due date fell on May 17 for the same reason.

The due date fell on April 18 in both 2022 and 2023 because of the observance of Emancipation Day in Washington, D.C.

Here are some other quick facts about filing your 2023 income tax returns.

When is the earliest I can file?

While the IRS has not yet announced the official date it will first begin to accept and process returns. In previous years, that date has typically fallen in the late stages of January. Last year, processing and return acceptance began on Jan. 23.

What if I pay quarterly taxes?

Due dates are as follows for those who pay taxes quarterly:

Jan. 1-March 31 pay period: April 15

Apr. 1-May 31 pay period: June 15

June 1-Aug. 31 pay period: Sept. 15

Sept. 1-Dec. 31 pay period: Jan. 15 of the following year

Can I file my taxes electronically for free?

While the IRS Free File Program allows most Americans to file their federal taxes for free online, there are a variety of services available for those who qualify.

Some individuals could be eligible for full-service tax preparation services through the IRS’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. The AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs also exist.

Eligibility for programs vary, but most Americans are eligible if they make $60,000 or less, have a qualifying disability, have limited English skills, or are 60 years of age or older.

In Illinois, many residents are eligible for free tax filing as well through the MyTax Illinois service. Residents who are filing using an IL-1040 and meet other criteria are eligible, according to officials.