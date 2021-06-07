Target Stores Will Be Closed Thanksgiving Day 2021

Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021 after a reimagined holiday season the previous year during the coronavirus pandemic.

After closing its brick-and-mortar stores for Thanksgiving Day in 2020, the company announced it will shut doors again for the holiday in 2021 to better meet the needs of workers and customers.

"We also closed our stores on Thanksgiving Day in order to minimize crowds and help our guests take the stress out of getting the best deals of the season," a release said. "The response was so positive that we’ll carry it forward this year, keeping our Target stores closed all day long on Thanksgiving Day."

Walmart said last week is also would close its brick-and-mortar stores this Thanksgiving, "one way we're saying 'thank you' to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year," Walmart Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith said in a news release.

Target said in December that customers purchased 150 million items using stores' drive-up and pickup services, almost four times more than 2019. The company broke records the same month as Target said teams fulfilled 6.5 million items through drive-up or pickup -- the most in a single day.

Target added that the company's Cyber Week 2020 was their biggest to date with "record-high" digital orders, website traffic and Drive up orders. Target said comparable digital sales more than doubled in November and December compared with the year-ago period, while comparable store sales grew by 4.2%.