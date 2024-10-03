Target reveals top holiday toys for 2024, with selections for multiple age groups

Though temperatures are still relatively warm, the days are getting shorter and the holidays are getting closer, with Christmas shopping already underway for many.

Those planning on purchasing gifts for children at Target are now in luck, as the retail chain has revealed its "Bullseye's Top Toys" for the upcoming holiday.

The collection features several different categories for children of different ages, along with categories for toys only found at Target and toys available for under $25.

Target is introducing over 1,000 new toys to their catalogue for the holiday season, with the Top Toys list headlined by established brand favorites such as LEGO and Hasbro.

Among the Target exclusives new to the 2024 holiday season include a Target toy shopping car and other bullseye-branded toys.

As far as budget selections available for under $25, shoppers can find options such as FAO Schwarz toy accessories or a Pikachu Squishmallow plush.

A look at the top recommendations in each category can be found here.