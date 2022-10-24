‘The Golden Girls' Kitchen to Hit Chicago. Here's a Peek at the Pop-Up's Menu

Cheesecake? Check.

Miami flair? Yes.

Nostalgia? Totally.

"The Golden Girls" Kitchen will dish all these and more when it rolls into Chicago. The pop-up restaurant has its sights set for a spring 2023 opening at a "secret location."

The immersive experience will pay homage to the iconic sitcom, ringing bells to the famed Miami spots where characters Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia gathered throughout the show's seven seasons.

From the menu, foodies and fans will be able to choose one of four sitcom staples dubbed as "Golden Main" entrées.

Meals include Sophia’s Lasagna Al Forno paired with garlic bread, and a Bacon Lettuce Potato Sandwich served with fries — both dishes will have vegan options, as well.

The Lanai, a "Miami Style" Cuban sandwich, will also be up for grabs, alongside the Rose Marie Combo, a soup and salad paring.

Of course, each meal will be plated with a slice of cheesecake, with flavors like pumpkin, strawberry, chocolate or Oreo.

Reservations will start at $49 for a 90-minute visit.

Additional sides, sweets, beverages and merchandise will be available for purchase.

While tickets are not available just yet, those interested can join a waitlist to stay up-to-date with information.

Bucket Listers, the tourism organization behind the pop up, debuted the experience over the summer in Beverly Hills. The pop up will soon stamp its mark in New York, while Miami and San Francisco are also due for visits later this year.

“The Golden Girls” ran on NBC from 1985 to 1992, chronicling the life of four women who lived together.