System of a Down announces 3 stadium shows in 2025 — and 1 of them is in Chicago

For each of the three shows, System of a Down will either be joined by Avenged Sevenfold, Korn or Deftones

Iconic 1990s and 2000s rock band System of a Down will play three massive stadium shows as part of a limited tour in 2025, and Chicago's Soldier Field is one of them.

According to an announcement from Live Nation, the performances will take place Aug. 31 at Soldier Field, Aug. 28 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford New Jersey, and Sept. 3 at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Ontario.

Soldier Field's show will feature Avenged Sevenfold, the announcement said. According to Live Nation, Korn will perform with System of a Down in New Jersey, and Deftones will perform with the band in Toronto. Special guests Polyphia and Wisp will open for all three shows, Live Nation added.

Tickets will be available starting with a presale Wednesday, Dec. 11, the announcement said. They will go on sale to the general public at 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.

Live Nation describes System of a Down as "the most inspired, impactful and imitatable rock band of the 21st century," with the song "Chop Suey" as one of their most recognizable.

The Grammy-winning band was sold over 40 million records worldwide, and is one of the most-listened to rock/alternative bands in the world, with more than 23.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Live Nation said.

