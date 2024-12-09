Grammy-winning music superstar of the 2000s Nelly is embarking on a world tour in 2025, with 54 dates across the globe including a stop in the Chicago area, according to an announcement from Live Nation.

The "Where the Party At Tour," kicking off March 21, in New Zealand, will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut studio album, Country Grammar, the announcement said. The tour, which will feature special guests on select dates including Ja Rule, Eve, St. Lunatics, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri and Chingy, will stop on Aug. 13 at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park.

The tour will take fans on a "journey through Nelly's career," including popular songs like Hot in Herre, Dilemma and Ride Wit Me, the announcement said.

"Known for his larger-than-life personality and ability to bridge genres from hip-hop to country, Nelly promises a show packed with surprises," Live Nation said.

Nelly's tour announcement comes on the heels of other major artists touring in 2025 with stops in Chicago, including Keith Urban and AC/DC.

Tickets for the general public on sale begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Live Nation said with presales beginning at 10 a.m. Dec. 10.

A full list of dates and cities on Nelly's "Where the Party At Tour" are below:

Fri Mar 21 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena

Sat Mar 22 - Brisbane, AUS - Eaton’s Hill Hotel

Tue Mar 25 - Sydney, AUS - Hordern Pavilion

Thu Mar 27 - Melbourne, AUS - John Cain Arena

Sat Mar 29 - Perth, AUS - HBF Stadium

Fri Apr 11 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

Sat Apr 12 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

Mon Apr 14 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Tue Apr 15 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Fri Apr 18 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Sun Apr 20 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Mon Apr 21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Tue Apr 22 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Thu Apr 24 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Sat May 24 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber-Arena

Sun May 25 - Brussels, BE - ING Arena

Mon May 26 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

Wed May 28 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena

Thu May 29 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

Sun Jun 01 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena

Mon Jun 02 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle

Wed Jun 04 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

Thu Jun 05 - London, UK - The O2

Sat Jun 07 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

Mon Jun 09 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Wed Jun 11 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

Wed Jul 23 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Jul 25 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat Jul 26 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Jul 27 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Thu Jul 31 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Fri Aug 01 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat Aug 02 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

Sun Aug 03 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Tue Aug 05 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Wed Aug 06 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest

Fri Aug 08 - Oshkosh, QI - Crossroads 41 Festival

Sat Aug 09 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Aug 10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Wed Aug 13 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 14 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sat Aug 16 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 22 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sat Aug 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome

Wed Aug 27 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 04 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Fri Sep 05 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Sep 06 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 09 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 12 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 13 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Sun Sep 14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Sep 16 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Thu Sep 18 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Fri Sep 19 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena