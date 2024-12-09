Grammy-winning music superstar of the 2000s Nelly is embarking on a world tour in 2025, with 54 dates across the globe including a stop in the Chicago area, according to an announcement from Live Nation.
The "Where the Party At Tour," kicking off March 21, in New Zealand, will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut studio album, Country Grammar, the announcement said. The tour, which will feature special guests on select dates including Ja Rule, Eve, St. Lunatics, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri and Chingy, will stop on Aug. 13 at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park.
The tour will take fans on a "journey through Nelly's career," including popular songs like Hot in Herre, Dilemma and Ride Wit Me, the announcement said.
"Known for his larger-than-life personality and ability to bridge genres from hip-hop to country, Nelly promises a show packed with surprises," Live Nation said.
Nelly's tour announcement comes on the heels of other major artists touring in 2025 with stops in Chicago, including Keith Urban and AC/DC.
Tickets for the general public on sale begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Live Nation said with presales beginning at 10 a.m. Dec. 10.
A full list of dates and cities on Nelly's "Where the Party At Tour" are below:
Fri Mar 21 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena
Sat Mar 22 - Brisbane, AUS - Eaton’s Hill Hotel
Tue Mar 25 - Sydney, AUS - Hordern Pavilion
Thu Mar 27 - Melbourne, AUS - John Cain Arena
Sat Mar 29 - Perth, AUS - HBF Stadium
Fri Apr 11 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre
Sat Apr 12 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre
Mon Apr 14 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
Tue Apr 15 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Fri Apr 18 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
Sun Apr 20 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
Mon Apr 21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Tue Apr 22 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
Thu Apr 24 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Sat May 24 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber-Arena
Sun May 25 - Brussels, BE - ING Arena
Mon May 26 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
Wed May 28 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena
Thu May 29 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
Sun Jun 01 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena
Mon Jun 02 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle
Wed Jun 04 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
Thu Jun 05 - London, UK - The O2
Sat Jun 07 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
Mon Jun 09 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Wed Jun 11 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
Wed Jul 23 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Fri Jul 25 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat Jul 26 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Sun Jul 27 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Thu Jul 31 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Fri Aug 01 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sat Aug 02 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre
Sun Aug 03 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Tue Aug 05 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Wed Aug 06 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest
Fri Aug 08 - Oshkosh, QI - Crossroads 41 Festival
Sat Aug 09 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sun Aug 10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Wed Aug 13 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 14 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Sat Aug 16 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 22 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Sat Aug 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome
Wed Aug 27 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 04 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Fri Sep 05 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Sep 06 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
Tue Sep 09 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 12 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 13 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Sun Sep 14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Tue Sep 16 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Thu Sep 18 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Fri Sep 19 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena