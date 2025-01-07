A pedestrian standing at a Chicago bus stop was seriously injured and some roads were blocked early Tuesday after an SUV collided head-on into an oncoming semi-truck in the city's Marquette Park neighborhood, police said.

About 3:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of S. Western, a 31-year-old female driving an SUV was traveling northbound when the driver turned left in front of an oncoming semi-truck that was traveling southbound, police said.

The vehicles collided, police said, and the semi slid into a bus shelter and struck a pedestrian, police added. The pedestrian, a 66-year-old male, sustained a broken femur and was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Video and photo from the scene shows a bus shelter knocked over onto its side, with multiple emergency vehicles nearby and traffic blocked for nearly a block. According to an alert from the Chicago Transportation Authority, some buses were rerouted due to the crash.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

According to police, the driver of the SUV was issued citations for several citations, including failure to yield to a vehicle in an intersection, no insurance and expired plates.