Suspects in Custody After String of Violent DuPage County Carjackings

Three people are under arrest and facing felony charges in a string of carjackings that terrorized the south suburbs.

Police say that 19-year-old Emanual Embry, 19-year-old Daysean Washington Davis, and a 17-year-old boy are all in custody in connection to the thefts, which took place earlier this month.

“It is alleged that these three defendants, while armed with guns and wearing masks, committed severe crimes of violence and terrorized the people of DuPage County over a two-week period,” DuPage County States Attorney Robert Berlin said.

According to authorities, the carjackings began on Nov. 30 when a woman and her daughter were held up at gunpoint by a 17-year-old boy on Prairie Avenue in Downer’s Grove.

“Both the victim and her daughter got out of the car, and the juvenile offender got into the car and drove off in their Lexus,” Berlin said.

Investigators then say that the carjacking crew struck again at a Warrenville apartment complex on Dec. 13, holding a man at gunpoint and stealing his car. They then drove back to Downer’s Grove and carjacked a pregnant woman in a driveway.

“This is a very quiet neighborhood,” a neighbor said. “It’s was very surprising to us that this happened.”

Ultimately, the investigation focused on the three suspects, and the 17-year-old was arrested on Dec. 13. Police say that Embry and Davis were taken into custody at a later date.

One of the suspects was arrested at his home in Chicago, and was found with a cache of assault weapons and body armor.

All three suspects are facing felony charges in the thefts.