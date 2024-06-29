Suspect told victim ‘I'm going to shoot you' prior to Carol Stream road rage shooting: authorities

The Carol Stream resident accused of shooting another man following a road rage incident told him "I'm going to shoot you" twice before opening fire, according to DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin's Office.

A DuPage County judge at a Saturday hearing denied pre-trial release for Carlos Sanchez, 26, who was charged with felony aggravated battery - discharge of a firearm and misdemeanor endangering the health or life of a child, authorities said.

Sanchez was charged in connection with a shooting late Thursday in the parking lot of Lowes, 400 W. Army Trail Rd. At around 8:15 p.m., police were called to the area and located a person with a gun and a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and said to be in stable condition. An investigation revealed a road rage incident occurred between Sanchez and the victim near Army Trail and Kuhn roads, according to the state's attorney's office. Sanchez followed the victim into the Lowes parking lot and shot him in the leg following a verbal and physical altercation.

According to authorities, on at least two occasions, Sanchez allegedly told the victim “I’m going to shoot you.” Sanchez's 6-year-old son was in the car with him at the time of the incident, prosecutors said.

Carol Stream police officers located Sanchez at his home a short time later and took him into custody without incident.

Berlin, in a news release, offered advice for anyone who may find themselves in a road rage incident.

"“This complete disregard for public safety will not be tolerated," he stated. "I urge anyone who may find themself involved in a road rage incident to take a deep breath and do not let your emotions get the best of you. Road rage incidents can escalate quickly and lead to violence, as alleged in this case. Thankfully, the victim in this case does not appear to have sustained life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover."

Sanchez's next court appearance has been scheduled for July 22.