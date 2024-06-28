1 arrested after man shot in foot following Carol Stream road rage incident, police say

One person was taken into custody for a shooting following a road rage incident late Thursday in suburban Carol Stream, police said.

At around 8 p.m., officers with the Carol Stream Police Department were called to a parking lot in the 400 block of West Army Trail Road regarding a man who had been shot, authorities said. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot in the leg.

He was transported to an area hospital and underwent surgery, police said. As of Friday afternoon, the victim was said to be in stable condition.

Officers quickly developed information about the suspect, located him at his residence and took him into custody without incident, police stated. Police said preliminary information suggested the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident, but didn't provide additional details on what occurred.

Charges hadn't been filed as of Friday afternoon.

The suspect remained in police custody as the investigation continued.