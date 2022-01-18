University of Chicago Shooting

Suspect Shot During Exchange of Gunfire With University of Chicago Police Officer

A police officer at the University of Chicago exchanged gunfire with an armed suspect on the school’s campus on Tuesday, striking the suspect and injuring them.

According to the school, an officer with the U of C Police Department was on patrol near the intersection of 53rd Street and South Woodlawn Avenue at approximately 11:43 a.m. Tuesday when he observed an individual armed with a handgun.

When the officer stopped his vehicle to investigate, the suspect opened fire, according to school officials.

The officer returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. No other individuals, including the responding officer, were struck by gunfire.

The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

An investigation into the incident remains underway, with the school’s police department coordinating with the Chicago Police Department. The officer was placed on mandatory administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

