A shootout between an off-duty Chicago police officer and multiple gunmen occurred Tuesday morning in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Around 5:30 a.m. the officer was confronted by multiple gunmen in the 10800 block of South Campbell Avenue and a shootout ensued, Chicago police said.

The police officer involved confirmed to NBC Chicago that the shootout followed an attempted carjacking.

No injuries were reported, police and Chicago fire department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The gunmen fled in a dark-colored car but one suspect was arrested near the scene, officials said. There is currently no further information regarding the other suspects involved.

“It’s surreal. To get those early morning phone calls. To see the police response and come over here and see the pandemonium," 19th Ward Ald. Matt O'Shea said.

O'Shea said he is friends with the off-duty officer and added that he's thankful he and other nearby residents are okay.

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for a minimum of 30 days.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability were investigating.