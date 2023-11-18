Suspect in carjacking outside Lake County gas station arrested following pursuit

Sheriff's deputies in north suburban Lake County arrested a 19-year-old man who led law enforcement on a pursuit after carjacking a vehicle at a gas station in broad daylight on Saturday, according to authorities.

At around 11:30 a.m., deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office were called to a gas station in the 200 block of Robert Parker Coffin Road in Long Grove following a carjacking. A 58-year-old woman told deputies that she was finishing pumping gas when she heard a crash.

Police said a 19-year-old man had crashed a silver Kia, which had been reported stolen from Berwyn, into a gas pump. Afterward, the man exited the Kia and approached the woman while she was entering her vehicle.

The offender forcefully removed the victim from the vehicle, at which point she was able to fight back and get into the driver's side of her car, deputies said. The offender then attacked the driver, pushed her out of the vehicle again and then drove away with it.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Sheriff's office dispatchers broadcast an emergency message to neighboring agencies, and a time later police in nearby Hawthorn Woods located the vehicle near Old McHenry and Quentin roads. Officers attempted to pull the driver over, but he took off, police stated. The driver eventually crashed the car and tried to carjack another vehicle near Route 12 and Old McHenry Road, however its doors were locked, authorities said.

The suspect, who has yet to be formally charged, was taken into custody.