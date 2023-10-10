Suspect faces felony charges after rocks thrown through windows of Gov. Pritzker's home

A 38-year-old Villa Park resident is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly damaging windows at the home of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

According to the Illinois State Police the suspect faces two charges of criminal stalking and one count of criminal damage to property, all of which are Class 4 felonies.

Just before 10 a.m. Monday, the Illinois State Police were called to assist the Chicago Police Department with an investigation in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Authorities say the suspect allegedly threw rocks at Pritzker’s home, breaking at least three windows on the property.

Both the governor and first lady were home at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.

The suspect was scheduled to appear before a judge for a pretrial detention decision Tuesday.

Chicago police identified the man through use of nearby pod cameras to the home, and he was taken into custody.

The man also allegedly threw multiple letters over the fence surrounding Pritzker’s home back in August, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.