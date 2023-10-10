JB Pritzker

Suspect faces felony charges after rocks thrown through windows of Gov. Pritzker's home

A 38-year-old Villa Park resident is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly damaging windows at the home of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

According to the Illinois State Police the suspect faces two charges of criminal stalking and one count of criminal damage to property, all of which are Class 4 felonies.

Just before 10 a.m. Monday, the Illinois State Police were called to assist the Chicago Police Department with an investigation in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Authorities say the suspect allegedly threw rocks at Pritzker’s home, breaking at least three windows on the property.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Both the governor and first lady were home at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.

The suspect was scheduled to appear before a judge for a pretrial detention decision Tuesday.

Chicago police identified the man through use of nearby pod cameras to the home, and he was taken into custody.

Local

chicago news 19 seconds ago

Refugee rights groups demand that more be done to help migrants

COVID Illinois 25 mins ago

When should you test for COVID? What if you're positive? Here's an explainer

The man also allegedly threw multiple letters over the fence surrounding Pritzker’s home back in August, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

JB Pritzker
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us