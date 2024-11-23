Suspect charged after barricade situation in suburban Plainfield Township

One person was arrested in connection with a police barricade situation that led to a large SWAT presence on Friday in suburban Plainfield Township.

Devin Nier was lodged in the Will County Adult Detention Facility on charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred Friday morning when sheriff's deputies responded to an address in the 25100 block of Dina Court regarding a woman who had been shot in the head. While responding, deputies were informed the victim was hiding in a nearby vehicle and the suspect, identified as Nier, was inside the home with a hostage, police stated.

Officers with the Plainfield Police Department were the first to arrive on scene and located the woman, who was bleeding to the head profusely, authorities said. Police established a perimeter around the residence, advised neighbors to shelter in place and stopped traffic in the area.

The Will County Sheriff's SWAT team responded to negotiate with Nier, who surrendered without incident, police stated. Authorities later determined the attack victim hadn't been shot but was injured when she was struck in the head with a gun multiple times. A hostage was never located, nor was the weapon used in the attack, police said.

As of Saturday, the victim was listed in good condition and slated to be "released from care in the near future."