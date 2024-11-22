Shelter-in-place lifted for Plainfield Township following barricade incident

A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for Plainfield Township residents Friday morning and a man was taken into custody following a barricade incident that prompted a large police and SWAT response.

Around 9:41 a.m., officers received a call from a female who stated she was in the 25000 block of Dina Court in Plainfield Township and had run out of a home after an incident had taken place. The female was later transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

By 10:40 a.m., police said a man had barricaded himself inside the residence.

A perimeter was set up around the area, with a large police presence with officers from Plainfield police, Joliet police and SWAT, the sheriff's office said. Residents near the perimeter were advised to shelter-in-place briefly, and some road closures were in effect.

In a 11:35 a.m. update, the sheriff's office called off the shelter-in-place advisory, saying the man was in custody and there was no longer potential danger to the public.

"Roads are now clear to travel," the update said. "Residents, businesses, and schools can now return to normal activities."

No further information was available. This is a developing news story that will be updated.